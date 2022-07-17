Evacuation orders lifted for Placer County vegetation fire| Update

The vegetation fire was burning on Sheridan Road near Lincoln, officials said Sunday.

LINCOLN, Calif. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted by the Placer County Sheriff's Office after Cal Fire crews worked to tackle a vegetation fire in the 3800 block of Riosa Road in rural Lincoln Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a Tweet.

In a Tweet, Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said that the vegetation fire burned one outbuilding.

Evacuation orders for residents in the Anderessen, Rolling Hills and Meadowlark areas were only effective for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon.

A potential cause of the fire has not been released.

CAL FIRE Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Sheridan area off Riosa Road. An out building on fire.￼ pic.twitter.com/OFLvHSBpWe — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 17, 2022

Fire Map

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

