During Christmas, 17-year-old Jimmy Thompson had one wish: to get a playground at his elementary school, Lincoln Christian Academy in Lincoln, California.

When ABC10's Frances Wang first met Thompson, he had only raised about $8,000 of his $30,000 goal. He felt a little discouraged but wasn't going to give up.

Fast forward to this week, Thompson's dream is becoming a reality. He raised $40,000 and the playground is being built on Friday.

It's a bit surreal for Thompson to think his passion project two years in the making is about to be complete.

"I know this may sound cheesy, but it's honestly unbelievable," said Thompson. "I am so in love with this school. They've taken care of me since pre-K, I grew up with them, they're my second family."

Thompson spent more than a year helping kids make arts and crafts to sell at local events for funding. His inspiring cause also brought in many donors: Sierra Pacific Industries, the Lincoln Hills Community Church, the Lincoln Potters Baseball team, and Verde Creations.

"My passion is helping people," said Thompson. "This has been a great life experience for me."

Thompson sacrificed many things most high schoolers look forward to, but he doesn't regret a thing.

"If I had to go back and change anything, I wouldn't," said Thompson. "I'm really happy because of this."

The school's principal and academic dean, Jenny Tandy said Thompson is a great example for her students.

"It means so much not only what he's doing here, but one of our core values is serving others," said Tandy.

Tandy has watched known Jimmy for 12 years.

"He is a passionate young man, selfless," said Tandy. "I've seen him be a wonderful big brother to not only his own brother but other students here. He's always looking for a way to help and serve. Whatever he's passionate about, he goes after."

This summer, Thompson will actually be doing normal teen things like work and homework. He'll be a mascot for the Potters baseball team and get ready to attend William Jessup University, his number one college of choice.

The playground is being built this weekend and a ribbon cutting ceremony is happening next week.

