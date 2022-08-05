Couple offers $2K reward after mini poodle was allegedly taken from Lincoln store

"The employees pulled up (surveillance) video, and that's when they saw that it was indeed a theft from a woman."

LINCOLN, Calif. — An afternoon shopping trip at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in Lincoln quickly turned into a nightmare for David and Sharon Smith last Thursday.

The Bay area couple was in town visiting their daughter and grandkids and brought their five-year-old miniature poodle named Mick to the store, placing him in their cart.

"They came to look at umbrellas for their table," said Sarah Oates, their daughter. "There was an end display with a gentleman working on it and they couldn't get their cart through, so for a brief moment, they walked around the corner."

When the couple walked back to their cart, Mick was nowhere to be found, according to Oates.

"He's a well-trained dog, he never jumps out of anything, he obeys off-leash commands," said Oates. "My dad came outside and whistled, (and) my mom was going through the store asking for help. The employees pulled up (surveillance) video, and that's when they saw that it was indeed a theft from a woman."

ABC10 spoke to a store manager who said he's aware of the incident and also reached out to Lowes’ corporate offices for more information. For now, Oates is offering a $2,000 cash reward for Mick's return and said her parents have filed a report with the Lincoln Police Department.

"I just hope that if the person who took him sees this, they'll realize how much they've hurt our family," said Oates. "We just want our dog back."

ABC10 also reached out to the Lincoln Police Department but have not received a response yet.

