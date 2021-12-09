x
High School in Lincoln goes on lockdown after reports of weapon on campus, no injuries reported

There have been no reports of injuries as police search Lincoln High School in Placer County for a firearm.

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Lincoln Police Department said Lincoln High School in Placer County is on lockdown Thursday as police conduct a search for a gun on campus.

The Lincoln Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon that officers have locked down Lincoln High School after receiving a report of a gun on campus. 

Police are asking parents and students to follow instructions by Lincoln High School officials. They say no injuries have been reported and all students are safe at this time. It is unclear when the lockdown may be lifted.

