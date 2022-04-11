Arrest made in robbery of 89-year-old Lincoln woman

Police said the man tried to use the same scheme in the area a few minutes before, but the other people did not let him in the house.

LINCOLN, Calif. — A man was arrested and is accused of robbing an 89-year-old woman from Lincoln.

On Oct. 29, officers with the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, the woman reported a man asked to get his child's ball from her backyard. The woman let the man into her home and once he was inside, he pulled out a knife and asked her for money.

The man cut the woman's home phone line and took her cell phone along with cash, checks, credit cards and her driver's license. The woman was not injured, according to police.

Police said the man tried to use the same scheme in the area a few minutes before, but the other people did not let him in the house.

Joshua Daniel Allen King was arrested at his home in Marysville. The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery in an inhabited dwelling, damaging phone lines, and elder abuse. Police say they found him because he used the woman's credit cards at a local business.

Anyone who had contact with King or saw him in Lincoln on Oct. 29 can call the police department at (916) 645-4040. The robbery is under investigation.

