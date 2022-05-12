Lincoln taekwondo instructor arrested for child porn

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the instructor offered at-home lessons to children and investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

LINCOLN, California — A taekwondo instructor in Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of having child pornography, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Zachery Wilkendorf, 25, was arrested Nov. 30 after deputies served an arrest warrant at a home in Lincoln. Through the investigation, the sheriff's office learned he was in possession of child pornography. Wilkendorf was an instructor at a Lincoln studio and offered at-home lessons to children, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wilkendorf's personal Facebook page, he lists he is a Certified Instructor at Lincoln Family Taekwondo Academy.

The sheriff's office has not yet said which studio he worked at, and it's not clear if he is still employed at the studio. ABC10 has reached out to the studio to confirm his employment status.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to appear again in court Dec. 7, according to the Placer County Superior Court website.

"Based on Wilkendorf’s access to children and the child pornography in his possession, investigators are concerned there may be other victims who have yet to be identified," the Placer County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Placer County Sheriff's Office dispatch center at (530) 886-5375.

