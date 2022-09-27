1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes with train in Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department said the crash happened at Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Road around 5:30 p.m.

LINCOLN, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a car collided with a train Monday night.

The train was traveling northbound on the railroad tracks and collided with a car traveling westbound on Ferrari Ranch Road. The train pushed the car along the tracks and eventually it fell off the tracks near the Auburn Ravine.

Two people were inside the car, according to police. The adult driver of the car died at the scene and a passenger was taken to the UC Davis Trauma Center.

"The Lincoln Police Department would like to express our condolences to the family affected by this tragic event," the police department wrote in a statement.

The Lincoln Police Department is working with Union Pacific Railroad to investigate the accident. This is an ongoing investigation and police will release more information as it becomes available.

