Placer County organization works to ensure women veterans are remembered, supported

The Women Veterans Alliance has teamed up with other veterans organizations to help build the Placer County Veterans Monument in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Calif. — As those who made the ultimate sacrifice are remembered this Memorial Day, one Placer County organization wants to make sure the entire community also remembers the women who served and gave their lives.

Navy veteran Melissa Washington is the founder of Women Veterans Alliance, it’s now a national organization that she started locally. Washington says women are often recognized for their service while in uniform, but later it can be a different story.

“It's happened to me personally. If I wear my Navy T-shirt they'll say, ‘Where's your husband? Is this his shirt?’ Washington said, “'No, it's my shirt.' So, you know, making sure people understand that we serve, we've been serving since the Revolutionary War, and we can serve in all capacities,” Washington said.

Washington says Women Veterans Alliance was created to help women who have served find community and resources.

“Not just for the women, for the mom, the dad, the spouse, the friend that they need help for,” Washington said. “It could be women that transitioned yesterday out of the military, she could have transitioned 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, we're here to help.”

The organization has also been at work at McBean Park in Lincoln, teaming up with other veterans organizations collectively known as the Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition to help build the Placer County Veterans Monument. It’s a memorial where veterans throughout the area, even outside of Placer County, can be honored with their names on special panels built in the park.

“To have a legacy to be able to have your name somewhere, especially for women who have served,” Washington said, “for us to show that women do serve so when that person does come up and look at the monument and says, ‘Oh, there are women on here,’ that's very important.”

Navy veteran Larry Yaggi served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1954 and helped design the Placer County Veterans Monument. It’s a project close to his heart, one he hopes leaves a lasting legacy with the community.

“I want them to reflect on what it has taken for them to be able to sit and observe this and know that they are free and that they can do it without anyone complaining about it,” Yaggi said of the project.

The Memorial Day dedication of the monument is the first unveiling of many of the panels that list names of veterans throughout the area. The Lincoln Veterans Memorial Coalition hopes to unveil more panels by Veterans Day. To find out more about the monument, click here.

The Women Veterans Alliance will be marking June 12 -- known as "Women Veterans Day" -- with two fundraisers, a run, and a gala. To find out more, click here.

Continue the conversation with Zach on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10