LINCOLN, Calif — An underground PG&E cable failed Tuesday night in Lincoln putting hundreds in the dark on Christmas Eve, officials confirmed.

The outage started just after 6:40 p.m. after an underground cable in failed and caused a blackout to at least 225 customers in the area near the 1500 block of R Street.

Lincoln city officials initially stated that a transfomer fire in the area caused the outage, but a PG&E official confirmed to ABC10 that it was a failed underground cable.

A PG&E official said a crew is working to to fix the outage quickly, but some customers will be without power until the problem is fixed. There is currently no estimated time when power will be back on.

ABC10 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: California power company influences politics despite causing fires | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep.2 of 3