Investigation launched after 13 cats, 1 hawk found dead

Officials say the animals showed signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently.

AUBURN, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Placer County after 13 cats and one hawk were found dead in rural Lincoln Jan. 8. All 14 animals had signs of abuse and appeared to have died recently, officials with Placer County Animal Services said.

Animal control officers were called to the area of North Dowd Road and Waltz Road in unincorporated Lincoln Jan. 8 where a utility worker had discovered the dead animals.

The animals, which varied in age, gender and color, appeared to have been recently placed. An animal cruelty investigation is underway, but investigators have not been able to find a witness or camera in the area.

Those with information on the case are asked to call investigators at 530-886-5500, option #2.

“We are hoping that a community member may have additional information that may help with the investigation,” Animal Services program manager Katie Ingram said in a statement. “This is a horrific case and we’re looking for anything that can help identify potential suspects.”

