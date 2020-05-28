Residents asked to shelter in place as police investigating 'active incident' in Lincoln

Neighbors in that areareceived a phone call from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, telling them to stay in their house, lock their doors and shelter in place.

LINCOLN, Calif — Lincoln police are telling residents to shelter in place as they investigate an "active incident" in the Foskett Ranch area, officials confirmed to ABC10.

An apparent shooting happened in a neighborhood across from Foskett Ranch Elementary School in Lincoln, a Placer County city of about 48,000 people.

Jill Thompson, a spokesperson for the Lincoln Police Department, said when officers arrived to the area after 3 p.m., they heard two shots fired and realized it was a very active scene. They called in backup from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Rocklin Police.

Thompson said the shooting suspect is holed up inside a home in the neighborhood.

Neighbors in that area, who reported hearing helicopters in the area, received an automated phone call from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, telling them to stay in their house, lock their doors and shelter in place.

A text message sent out at 3:30 p.m. by the sheriff's office read: "This is an emergency message from the Placer County Sheriff's office on behalf of the Lincoln Police Department. There is police activity in the area and we are requesting that you shelter in place until the situation is resolved. We will send out a follow up message when the situation has resolved."

