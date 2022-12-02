Solo rollover crash in Lincoln | Powerlines down, car in flames

LINCOLN, California — One person has been transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being in a rollover crash.
The car knocked down powerlines as it was rolling over, resulting in lost power throughout some areas in Lincoln. PG&E is on the scene, but there is no estimated time of power restoration.
Currently, the car is still on fire and both lanes have been blocked for traffic on Nicolaus Road, East of Highway 65.
