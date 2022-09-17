Placer County structure fire extends to 30 acres of vegetation, fire officials say

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said.
At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
By 2:32 p.m., forward progress on the fire had been stopped with the fire's acreage totaling around 30 acres.
