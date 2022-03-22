Video of violent 2021 traffic stop outside Thunder Valley Casino released

The Placer County Sheriff's Office released video of a deputy that was dragged and a father who was shot after being stopped for a traffic violation.

LINCOLN, California — Dash camera and security footage of a traffic stop from 2021 in the Thunder Valley Casino parking lot has been released, giving the public more insight into how a deputy was dragged and a young father was shot after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Katina Coronado is the mother of Albert Savala III, the man shot by deputies. She contacted ABC10 in April 2021, saying Placer County deputies stopped her son for an issue with his blinker and he ended up shot multiple times.

ABC10 requested video from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, which reveals deputies made the stop for an issue with his left signal and expired registration. The Placer County Sheriff's Office previously told ABC10 the deputy reached into the car, trying to turn the car off, and that's when Savala attempted to drive, causing the deputy to get entangled and dragged.

Attorney Mark Reichel reviewed the video to explain what someone's rights are when they're pulled over.

"So the law is clear," Reichel said. "It’s six months old…they can tow that car if the registration is expired for six months. The law is also clear they have an inventory search of the vehicle for everyone’s protection. Obviously for your own.”

A representative for the sheriff's office said the deputy who conducted the traffic stop was dragged by Savala, that's when the deputy fired his gun.

Reichel said it will be up to a judge or jury to decide if asking Savala not to put his hands down after being shot was handled appropriately.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10