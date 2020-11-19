WATCH: Strong wind in Lincoln carrying trampoline in air captured on video

A family from Lincoln captured a trampoline being carried away by wind after they heard a large noise from the home that sounded like someone throwing stuff outside.

LINCOLN, California — "Oh my god, it's going to land on the freeway," a voice could be heard screaming in the video as a trampoline soared through the sky.

The family was sitting down in the kitchen when they heard a loud sound as if someone was throwing stuff outside; what they saw surprised them.

The family's neighbor's trampoline was being carried away by the wind, towards what appeared to be Highway 65. Lisa Najarro said she saw what looked like a wind funnel in the sky when she went outside with her family to investigate the noise.

The wind picked up at least two trampolines while knocking down several of their neighbors' fences. Lisa also said she saw basketball hoops lying in the street, mangled from the wind.

Lisa's daughter, Alyssa Najarro, said she thought the trampoline would land on the highway, which isn't far from the family's home.

"As soon as I saw it picked up the air, I was like, 'oh man, it's gonna like hit a car or land on someone's house,'" Alyssa said.

Lisa said she had never seen anything like it during the years that she lived in Lincoln.

According to ABC10 Meteorologist Monica Woods, winds ranged from 20-25 MPH in Lincoln.

