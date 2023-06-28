Lincoln's Fourth of July celebration | Event schedule

Lincoln's Fourth of July celebration kicks off with a pancake breakfast and then a parade before the afternoon activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln is kicking off its Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday with a few different events planned throughout the day.

From family-friendly activities to a variety of food and entertainment, here are all the details on how the Lincoln 4th of July Foundation is celebrating the Fourth of July.

Pancake Breakfast

The pancake breakfast is from 7-10 a.m. Adults are $10, kids are $5 and under 5-year-olds are free. The breakfast will be at Veterans Memorial Hall at 541 5th Street. The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, ham, juice, coffee and milk.

Hometown Parade

The Hometown Parade is presented by the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and will start at 9 a.m. The parade starts at 5th and B Street. The parade continues up 5th Street then turns on F Street to 6th Street, down 6th Street and ends at A & 5th Street.

Attendees are advised to arrive early for the best parking and viewing areas.

10th Annual John Hofman Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

The horseshoe tournament will be at the McBean Park horseshoes pits. Teams will be competing for trophies and cash. Check-in is at 11 a.m. People can call (530) 786-16466 to register.

Fourth of July Celebration

McBean Memorial Pool

McBean Memorial Pool is open to the public on the Fourth of July. The cost of admission for adults is $5, for 4-17 years old it's $3, and 3 and under are free. The pool is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Food Trucks and Vendor Booths

Food trucks and vendor booths will be open starting at 2 p.m. Some of the featured food trucks include Authentic Street Taco, Cafe a la Mode, Cousins Maine Lobster, Dave's Dawgs, Flores Munchies, Hefty Gyros, Mini Donut Shack, Old Town Pizza, Parker's Hot Dogs, Rainbow Snow and more.

Free Kids Zone, Mechanical Bull, Inflatables

A free kids zone, mechanical bull and inflatables will be available for fun in the McBean Park grassy area. It goes from 3-9:30 p.m.

Live Bands

Live bands will perform at the McBean Park Gazebo from 3-9:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Some of the performers include Jessica Malone, AC McKinney Band, Aaron Gayden Band and DJ Tim Kennedy.

Lincoln Potters Baseball Game

Lincoln Potters will face off against the Bay Area Admirals at McBean Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks

Fireworks will happen right after the Potters' Baseball game around 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase the threat of fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

Watch more on ABC10: Northern California fire units prepare for start of 2023 fire season