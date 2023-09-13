New Costco for the Marysville area has opening pushed back

People in the Linda and Marysville areas will have to wait a little longer before enjoying their new Costco.

LINDA, California — People in the Marysville area are going to have to wait a few more weeks before going to their new Costco.

Previously set for an Oct. 5 opening, Costco's website now has it slated to open Oct. 27.

Costco is taking the former site of the Peach Tree Mall in Linda, near North Beale Road and Lindhurst Avenue. The company confirmed their plans to build a store in the area last year.

The new warehouse will open on Oct. 27 at 1214 North Beale Road in Linda, according to the company's website. People can get their Costco membership at 825 9th Street, Suite A, in Marysville before the store opens. The temporary site will be running Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

