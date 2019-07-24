PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — One lineman was killed and another was injured in a fall from a power pole in Plumas County, Monday afternoon.

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened around 4 p.m. along State Highway 70 just to the west of the town of Twain, California in the Plumas National Forest.

One of the victims was flown by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither has been identified. The cause of this accident is under investigation.

The two linemen worked for PAR Electric and were subcontracted by PG&E to install power lines in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

