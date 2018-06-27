As California settles into summer days, the busy fire months begin for California firefighters statewide. According to the Cal Fire, in just the past week, 256 new fires were started and a total of 2,357 fires have been recorded for the year.

ABC10 is looking at how certain communities are preparing for a major fire.

Roseville’s risk factor

According to a 2008 draft of the Cal Fire Hazard Severity map, Roseville does have moderate wildfire risk levels, but it mostly surrounds some of its borders.

Roseville Fire Department Division Chief Jason Rizzi addressed that Roseville does not have a high hazard for wildfires. He added that the flatness of Roseville is a benefit since steep canyons can make a heavier fuel load and smoke could also play a role in the fire’s severity.

“With Roseville being relatively flat… on the whole, our community is flatter than something up the hill,” said Division Chief Rizzi. He added that the circumstances of the incident will dictate a lot of what happens in an evacuation and that evacuations should not be taken lightly.

A total of eight engines, two trucks, a battalion chief are usually available in the Roseville Fire Department, translating to about 32 people a day, according to Rizzi. While these resources are available to Roseville, the city also benefits from mutual aid from agencies, including Cal Fire and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District on larger fires.

The evacuation procedure from Placer County

Should a day ever come when Roseville must engage in an evacuation for a wildfire, the procedure begins with Placer County and their Office of Emergency Services (OES). When an incident such as a wildfire occurs, OES manages the resources for first responders to protect the community.

The OES represents Placer County, assists first responders, and gathers information on the incident to inform the public. They can also provide guidance and some decision making at the scene. OES will also play a role in recovery and coordinate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies for funding and resources.

What the California Office of Emergency Services offers in the event of local emergencies

According to Public Information Officer Bryan May for the California Office of Environmental Services, California has the most robust mutual aid program in the country, which communities can benefit from in times of an emergency.

“We at Cal OES coordinate that mutual aid across the entire state. It’s the 911 for local 911. In other words, every emergency starts local,” said May through email. “When the situation gets to the point where the local first responders know they need help, they call the State Warning Center, part of Cal OES, and we coordinate getting help from anywhere in the state to anywhere in the state.“

How to stay informed

Public warning systems will be utilized in the event on an emergency or evacuation situation. Telephones and cell phones can also receive phone notifications. Registration for notifications can be made at www.placer-alert.org. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department Facebook can also be a source for information, as they have previously relayed information from OES.

