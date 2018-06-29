As California settles into summer days, the busy fire months begin for California firefighters statewide. According to the Cal Fire, in just the past week, 256 new fires were started and a total of 2,357 fires have been recorded for the year.

We are looking at how certain communities are preparing for a major fire.

Vacaville’s risk factor

Vacaville has fire hazard severity zones in the local responsibility area that are identified as moderate around its northern border. Its general southwestern border has moderate and high fire hazard severity zones.

The Vacaville Local Area Hazard Mitigation Plan addresses wildfires as a “significant and recurrent threat in the City and has the potential to destroy buildings, cause damage to vital infrastructure, injure people, and can result in loss of life, agricultural land, and animals.”

According to Vacaville Fire Chief Kris Concepcion, there are few neighborhoods in the city that make them more vulnerable to vegetation fires where strategies like prescribed burning and weed abatement are implemented.

“Most of these areas are on the periphery of the city, but there are couple of areas in the middle of the city, such as Callen Hill,” said Chief Concepcion in an email. “Vacaville has a robust weed abatement program, where code enforcement inspects properties within the City and ensures vegetation is cleared in a timely manner. With respect to Callen Hill, it is cleared by prescribed burning, annually, that serves as prevention as well as training for our firefighters.”

According to the Local Area Mitigation Plan, wildfire season begins early in spring and continues through late fall every year. The combination of dry summers and flammable vegetation brings the possibility of wildfires to Vacaville. High hazard areas in Vacaville typically include outlying residential parcels and open land next to residential areas. This kind of development has moved the urban wildland interface, where human developed land and undeveloped wildland meet, in Vacaville closer to “higher-risk, wildfire hazard areas” and increases the number of people and buildings at risk.

Vacaville has a minimum of 24 personnel on duty every day, five fire stations, and participates in Solano County’s mutual/automatic aid program. According to Chief Concepcion, should Vacaville ever have a wildfire that “overwhelms Vacaville’s resources,” they would be able to rely on mutual aid from local partners and state resources, if necessary.

Efforts to reduce wildfires efforts have been made by the city officials by implementing construction standards where construction is nearby potential wildfire areas. Those standards include elements like defensible space and indoor sprinkler systems, according to the General Plan.

Evacuation procedure for Solano County

“The decision to evacuate residents during wildfires is not made lightly. If you are asked to evacuate, please do so immediately,” said Chief Concepcion in an email. “Make sure to take important documents and prescription medicines with you. Do not forget about your pets. Monitor the City’s website as well as AM 530 for information.”

Evacuation orders can be given by the county sheriff, fire and law incident commander, county administrator, or the emergency services manager. For evacuations, Solano County does not authorize forcible evacuations, however, officers can refuse to admit others into impacted areas and exceptions can be made for adults who will not evacuate minors from a dangerous environment.

People in an evacuation may be informed that there is no guarantee that resources to rescue them will be available and that failure to evacuate may result in injury or death. If people refuse to evacuate, they may have to sign a waiver and document from law enforcement. The public information system will provide instruction through alert and warning systems.

What the California Office of Emergency Services offers in the event of local emergencies

According to Public Information Officer Bryan May for the California Office of Environmental Services, California has the most robust mutual aid program in the country, which communities can benefit from in times of an emergency.

“We at Cal OES coordinate that mutual aid across the entire state. It’s the 9-1-1 for local 9-1-1. In other words, every emergency starts local,” said May through e-mail.“ When the situation gets to the point where the local first responders know they need help, they call the State Warning Center, part of Cal OES, and we coordinate getting help from anywhere in the state to anywhere in the state. “

How to stay informed

To be informed of any evacuation orders or emergency information, residents of Solano County can register at “Alert Solano.” They can also follow them on Facebook. A copy of the “Ready, Set, Go” program developed by Cal Fire also details preparations for wildfires.

As previously mentioned by the Vacaville Fire Chief, both the City of Vacaville’s website and AM 530 can be monitored for information.

