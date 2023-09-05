Live Nation offers $25 tickets during Concert Week

The $25 tickets include all fees upfront, and any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Fans can soon get $25 concert tickets to see their favorite artists during Live Nation's Concert Week.

Concert Week starts Wednesday, May 10 at 7 a.m. and goes through Tuesday, May 16, while tickets last.

Some of the shows include Janet Jackson, Charlie Puth, The Chicks, Fall Out Boy, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Luke Bryan, Maroon 5, P!NK, Shania Twain, TLC & Shaggy, and many more.

When tickets go on sale, fans can search this link for participating venues or artists.

Live Nation said people can check back frequently through the week as more $25 tickets may be added to some events.

