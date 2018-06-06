Primary elections are notorious for having low voter turnout because many people wait for the general election in November. However, one local activist is hoping for a change.

Tomas Evangelista has been urging people to vote when he cannot legally vote himself.

"Right now I'm volunteering for Regina Bateson campaign for Congress," Evangelista said at a phonebank meeting.

Evangelista not only is dedicating his time for someone he believes in but also for a right he believes in.

"Ever since the presidential election, I felt like I needed to be active and be a voice for my community because I know people out there don't have a voice, specifically immigrants," he added.

Evangelista knows all too well. He's talking about his friends, co-workers but also himself because he isn't legally allowed to vote.

"I think that's what every American should be doing, encouraging people to vote and that's coming from someone who isn't able to," he emphasized.

Evangelista is a Dreamer and DACA recipient. To help people like himself, he founded California Dreamers.

"We've been so active every day and this election shows the result of our activism but I can't vote," he said.

Evangelista said no matter the side you support, it's important to make sure your voice is heard.

"My message is we still have the general election coming up which is going to decide our congressman and governor and they'll still come out to vote," he said.

