In the same week that two prominent celebrities- Kate Spade and then Anthony Bourdain- died by suicide, the Center for Disease Control released data showing suicide rates have increased in every state except Nevada over the last 17 years.

The report identifies suicide as the 10th leading cause of death in America. Suicide rates have increased 25 percent on average across the country and 14 percent in California since 1999.

With the report, the CDC also provides a list of seven approaches to preventing suicide attempts:

Providing financial support to individuals in need

Strengthen access to and delivery of care

Create protective environments

Connect people within their communities

Teach coping and problem-solving skills

Prevent future risk

Identify and support people at risk

As the deaths of Spade and Bourdain have demonstrated, economic status is not the only indicator of a person’s level of suicide risk. The CDC study shows that over half of suicide victims are not diagnosed with a mental health condition, and that the leading issues contributing to suicide often involve physical health, economics, substance abuse and personal relationships.

After the announcement of Bourdain's death, actress Debra Messing shared her story of struggling with depression, but stated that she was fortunate enough to be in a position to afford therapy. Her confession prompted the trending #mystory campaign on Twitter.

When I was in the midst of crippling depression 15 years ago no one knew- except my husband and my theraphist. I was working hard making people laugh, doing photo shoots, constantly moving. I disappeared from friends & family. I’d say “Sorry I’ve been MIA, working non-stop.” — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 8, 2018

Many individuals dealing with suicidal thoughts may not have the opportunity to change their financial support, access to care or environment. A lack of finances and access should never be a barrier to those seeking help.

Many times, services suggested to those with suicidal thoughts are to call a hotline, which may not be enough if those thoughts become overpowering. Actress Chrissy Teigen also talked about her battle with post-partum depression after Bourdain's death, saying she would not have called a hotline at the time.

In my deepest, darkest post-partum depression, I would have personally never called a phone number. If John or my doctor never reached out, I would have never even known. It really can be a lonely hole. Watch the people you love and don’t be afraid to speak up. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

The City of Sacramento and Sacramento County are home to several government and non-profit organizations and resources that provide more help than a hotline. These organizations often offer free assistance, access to support groups, and

trained professionals that can find resources for individuals regardless of their financial status.

