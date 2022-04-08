Sacramento organizations gather to prevent 2022 Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act

Organizations spoke out about how Measure O would demolish homeless encampments and either relocate the unhoused or criminalize and remove them if approved.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Advocates rallied Tuesday against a November ballot measure that they said would demolish homeless camps and potentially criminalize the unhoused in Sacramento.

Four Sacramento organizations gathered in front of Mark E. Merin's law office to discuss the 2022 Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act, also known as Measure O.

This comes after the Sacramento City Council voted to adopt the ordinance on April 6, 2022, relating to the Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022. and then later called for the placement of the act on the general election ballot.

“At the end of the day, people are homeless for a lot of reasons," said Crystal Sanchez, President of the Sacramento Homeless Union. "This is a crisis, we are in a housing crisis. We need to stop stereotyping and discriminating against all that are unhoused is one thing, and we all need to come to this table and ask how we can make our community better and better together."

Although this measure is scheduled to be included in the general election November 2022 ballot, petitioners would rather the city of Sacramento pour money into creating real housing, developing jobs and training and providing services including mental health and drug rehabilitation.

“We expect to continue building a movement led by homeless and poor people in themselves, but involving the entire community because... everyone is at risk for becoming homeless,” said Anthony Prince, general legal counsel for the California Homeless Union.

Many showed up to voice their opinions, and Tuesday afternoon, even a few coalitions from the opposite side sent out a statement regarding the matter..

"Any efforts to silence the voice of the voters and maintain status quo conditions for the unhoused is a distraction from real change," said Amanda Blackwood, the President and CEO of the Sacramento Metro Chamber.