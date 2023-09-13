Lockdown lifted at Mills Middle School in Rancho Cordova after kid found with fake gun

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A lockdown at Mills Middle School in Rancho Cordova was lifted Wednesday after a kid was found with a fake gun.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after getting reports of a kid with a gun, but that it might be fake. It is unclear if the kid is a student.
Mills Middle School is in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.
Watch more on ABC10: Northern California cities set to get millions to battle organized retail crime
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8