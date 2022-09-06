Lodi orthopedic surgeon sentenced after health insurance fraud conviction

“Gary Wisner used both his patients and state resources to line his own pockets,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Due to his dishonest behavior, patients at his clinic had to undergo unnecessary medical tests so he could steal from the state’s Medi-Cal funds. This sentence reaffirms what we know to be true: Abuse of power by medical practitioners will never be tolerated within our state’s healthcare system. Thank you to our partners at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for their help throughout the course of this investigation. The California Department of Justice will continue to protect our state's critical health resources from bad actors.”