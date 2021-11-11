Lodi Police Department searching for 98-year-old missing man

The Lodi Police Department needs your help locating a 98-year-old man who was last seen at 3:30 p.m.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 98-year-old Bernard Kooyman.

According to Lodi Police Facebook post, Bernard was last seen leaving the Woodlake Shopping Center on 2401 W. Turner Road around 3:30 p.m.

He was last spotted driving a white 2007 Toyota Avalon, license plate number 5ZXR997.

Police ask that anyone with information on Bernard's whereabouts contact them at (209) 333-6728.

Officers ask that when you call please reference case number #21-7322.