Lodi Police Department searching for 98-year-old missing man

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding 98-year-old Bernard Kooyman.
According to Lodi Police Facebook post, Bernard was last seen leaving the Woodlake Shopping Center on 2401 W. Turner Road around 3:30 p.m.
He was last spotted driving a white 2007 Toyota Avalon, license plate number 5ZXR997.
Police ask that anyone with information on Bernard's whereabouts contact them at (209) 333-6728.
Officers ask that when you call please reference case number #21-7322.
