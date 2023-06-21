Lodi police seeks whereabouts of at-risk missing man

The Lodi Police Department said Timoteo Ramos was last seen around 11 a.m. near the area of Vine Street and Cherokee Lane

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police are trying find an at-risk missing man last seen Wednesday morning.

The Lodi Police Department said Timoteo Ramos was last seen around 11 a.m. near the area of Vine Street and Cherokee Lane. Police said he has health concerns that cause him to be considered as at risk.

Ramos is possiblly carrying or wearing a white sombrero and is likely dressed in the same clothing he's seen wearing in photo provided by police, which can be viewed below.

He stands around 5'2" and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Lodi police at 209-333-6727.

