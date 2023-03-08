Lodi Public Works employee dies after being hit by car while working

Police say the unidentified city employee was hit at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street Thursday morning

Example video title will go here for this video

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi Public Works employee died Thursday morning after being hit by a car while working.

According to the Lodi Police Department, it happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Watson Street.

The city employee was on duty and working at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in the crash.

The public works employee has not been identified yet, but the city posted the following statement on Facebook:

"It is with profound grief that we announce the tragic loss of one of our dedicated Public Works employees, who tragically lost their life in the line of duty this morning. We are devastated by this heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this unimaginable loss.

During this difficult time, we stand united in support of the employee's family and our entire City staff. We are committed to providing any and all assistance necessary to help them through this painful journey. We understand that grief may affect each individual differently, and we have arranged for counseling services to be available to our staff members. Together, we will navigate this profound loss and support one another as we mourn the passing of our valued colleague.

We ask for your understanding and patience as we navigate the days ahead, and we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone for their continued support and condolences during this incredibly challenging time."

WATCH ALSO: Stockton Unified looking to fill dozens of vacancies as new school year starts