A few weeks after a pregnant show goat named "Hot Flash" was stolen from a farm in Lodi, two more goats were stolen.

On Chris Schallberger's property, someone went through the back of the orchards, cut off a lock and stole two bucks.

"185 pounds too," Schallberger said. "These aren't just what you pick up and load onto the truck."

Schallberger believes it was pre-planned, and the people knew how to get the goats inside their vehicle since they are very timid.

Rita McPhee is very concerned. Two of her goats, including Hot Flash, were stolen from her property by cutting through her fence to steal them.

"They grew up kind of together and she was her first goat. They taught each other a lot and learned a lot," McPhee said.

She says all together in the past few months about 30 goats have been snatched within a few miles away from her home.

"A lot of confusion and frustration. You can't get to the bottom of it," McPhee said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department is investigating but has no updates on the cases.

"Now that the bucks have been stolen, I'm suspicious or hopeful that whoever took them, took them for breeding that they're gonna start their own herd or something," McPhee said. "Obviously, that's what we hope because of Hot Flash. We hope someone didn't take her and butcher her."

© 2018 KXTV