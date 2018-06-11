At TNT Airsoft Customs in Lodi, owner Mike Clark has targeted Measure L as something he will likely support.

"It doesn't bother me at all. It brings revenue into the city. And, brings more money in, fixing the roads, fixing the streets," said Clark.

Lodi's Measure L is a half-cent sales increase. Backers says it will mean $5.4 million in extra revenue annually. They say the money will go towards hiring more police officers, fully staffing another fire engine, help with ongoing Homelessness Intervention Programs, road repairs, the upkeep of city parks and more.

"It's become clear to the business community, I think broadly speaking, that this would be a good investment in Lodi," says Michael Carouba, Co-chair, Yes on Measure L.

Even the city's Chamber of Commerce, who says they normally won't support a sales tax increase, says they're behind it.

"But this is a time we need to step-up as a community and keep our community safe and keep our property safe as well," said Pat Patrick, CEO-President, Lodi Chamber of Commerce.

However, those on the "no" side say guess again. They say your tax dollars will more likely go to paying for city worker pensions.

"Well there's no guarantees with Measure L. Measure L is a general fund tax. That's what it is. It's a tax and the money is going into the general fund," says John Johnson.

Johnson is a Lodi business appraiser and treasurer for the Committee Against Measure L. He believes the money instead will be used to pay for Lodi's growing pension costs for its retiring employees.

"I think our belief is that the employees of the city can contribute more to their pension plan and take less of the burden off the taxpayers. And then, perhaps we wouldn't need Measure L," added Johnson.

The Chamber agrees funding pensions has become an ongoing budget concern.

"The pensions are the main offender. But, tax dollars generated from this will maintain public services at a level we think is needed," said Patrick.

Johnson believes the tax will only do that: maintain public services at status quo.

Voters will decide Tuesday. Measure L needs a simple majority of 50% plus one vote to pass.

