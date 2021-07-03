15-year-old boy shot to death in Lodi

Lodi Police officers were called out to reports of a shooting near S. Hutchins Street and Park Street just after 8 p.m.

LODI, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lodi, Friday night.

Lodi Police officers were called out to reports of a shooting near S. Hutchins Street and Park Street just after 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 15-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

The boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators stayed at the scene canvassing for witnesses and video. No information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released. This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727. Callers can also contact Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.

