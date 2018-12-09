Raven Roman and Angelina De La Cruz hope to continue their "spotless" reputations in Lodi and beyond.

Spotless, meaning, cleaning and detailing dirty cars wherever you are.

"I've washed cars since I started college. So, it's been more fun to do," said Roman.

The pair met in the Bay Area through college friends. Roman worked three years detailing cars for a rental car company. She bet there would be a niche for cleaning and detailing cars for people too busy to take their vehicle to the car wash.

So far, she has been right. Their business is called Insideout Wash.

The pair does about five to 15 cars a day. Pat Schumacher has used the duo to clean-up his red BMW while he was at work.

"I think it's great. The fact that they come to you. They were here. My office is upstairs. They use very little water. They're very thorough. They work hard," said Schumacher.

They charge $40 for a sedan and $60 to $70 for a truck or SUV. If you use them once a week, the "membership" fee drops to $25 once a week.

They will travel anywhere in Lodi, Stockton or Galt and charge an extra fee if you are further away.

To wash the vehicles, they only use the equivalent of a cup of water along with a nano polymer solution in a spray bottle.

"No chemicals go into the sewer or to the ocean. There are no pollutants or anything like that," said De La Cruz.

The business is booming so much they are looking to hire more employees.

You can find them on Facebook by clicking here.

© 2018 KXTV