3 arrested after man reporting Lodi burglary was shot, police say

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police arrested three people Thursday in connection to a shooting where a man was shot when he called to report a burglary in progress, police said.
Police said the 45-year-old man was significantly injured and ended up at the San Joaquin County hospital in critical condition. The incident happened March 16.
Detectives said they arrested 28-year-old Sacramento resident Rayshan Quarles as a suspect, and identified 31-year-old Stockton resident Isaiah Ware as a person of interest.
On June 1, search warrants served by Lodi police in five different locations uncovered a short-barreled AK47 rifle, handguns, several high-capacity magazines, ammunition, drugs and other evidence related to the investigation.
Ware and 19-year-old Lodi resident Zachary Adler were later arrested.
All three men face attempted murder charges along with several other felony charges.