3 dead, 3 hurt after Friday crash along Highway 12 | Update

Officials with the California Highway Patrol say a woman from Oakland and two men from Stockton were killed in the head-on crash.

TERMINOUS, Calif. — Saturday update:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) say three people were killed and three others are recovering from injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 12 just north of Stockton Friday.

Around 2:19 p.m. Friday, CHP said a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on State Route 12 just east of Peatland Road behind a Honda Pilot carrying three passengers. Officials say a Toyota Camry was traveling west on the highway just east of Peatland Road.

According to the CHP, the driver of the Hyundai, driving at 100 mph, began to veer into the dirt shoulder of the highway, parallel to a ditch.

The driver of the Hyundai lost control of her car then swerved back into the eastbound lane and collided with the Honda Pilot. The force of the crash sent both cars into the westbound lane, in the path of the Toyota Camry, where authorities say another crash happened.

The Hyundai and Honda landed, overturned, into a water-filled ditch while the Toyota remained disabled in the westbound lane, CHP investigators say.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Oakland died along with two passengers of the Honda, identified as two men, ages 25 and 30, of Stockton.

The driver and another passenger of the Honda survived the crash with injuries, according to the CHP. The driver of the Toyota was also taken to an area hospital suffering injuries from the crash.

The CHP says they do not yet know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Those who may have witnessed the collision are asked to call Officer Ruben Joens at 209-938-4833.

Original Story:

At least one person has been confirmed dead and several others injured in a head-on collision on Highway 12 and Peatland Road near Terminous Friday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash included multiple cars with a number carrying a number passengers on the two-lane highway that connects to I-5.

According to the CHP, at least 6 people have been hospitalized, the extent of their injuries unknown.

