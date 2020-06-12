3 suspects arrested in connection to killing of store clerk in Lodi

Lodi police said they arrested Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19 and Lary Thornton for their involvement in the death of Gurminder Singh Parmar.

LODI, Calif. — Three suspects were arrested in connection with a liquor store clerk's shooting death in Lodi in November, Lodi police said.

Police said they arrested Sheridan Thomas, 20, Maleek Carter-Rea, 19 and Lary Thornton for their involvement in the death of Gurminder Singh Parmar.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, which is located at 8 East Lockeford Street around 11 p.m. on Nov. 13. Police said they found Parmar was shot at least once in the chest.

Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, Parmar but died at the scene.

Thomas was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Thornton was charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy. Carter-Rea was charged with robbery, conspiracy and a parole violation.

All three suspects are booked into the San Joaquin County Jail with no bail.

Police said this is still an active investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 209-333-6873.

