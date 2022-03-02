x
Lodi

73-year-old arrested in Lodi on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor

The 73-year-old is the owner of "Mojica's Batting Cages" in Lodi and has been involved with local youth sports for decades.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department arrested a 73-year-old Lodi resident on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard Mojica as a result of several investigations conducted by the Lodi Police Department.

Mojica is the owner of "Mojica's Batting Cages" in Lodi and has been involved with local youth sports for decades.

The Lodi Police Department encourages any additional victims, or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Blythe at ablythe@lodi.gov or (209) 333-5545.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard Mojica (73) of Lodi. Mr. Mojica’s...

Posted by Lodi Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

