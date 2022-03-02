73-year-old arrested in Lodi on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor

The 73-year-old is the owner of "Mojica's Batting Cages" in Lodi and has been involved with local youth sports for decades.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department arrested a 73-year-old Lodi resident on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard Mojica as a result of several investigations conducted by the Lodi Police Department.

The Lodi Police Department encourages any additional victims, or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Blythe at ablythe@lodi.gov or (209) 333-5545.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Richard Mojica (73) of Lodi. Mr. Mojica’s... Posted by Lodi Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

