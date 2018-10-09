Lodi police officers are dealing with an increase in homicides in 2018.

The numbers come after recording only one homicide in the City in 2017, however, that number has increased to eight just this year. In the first half of the month, Lodi experienced four homicides, with three of those homicides happening within two weeks of each other.

Two homicides were reported in August, and the most recent report was a double homicide on Sept. 9.

1. Jan. 23 - Cherokee lane:

The incident occurred at 7:36 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a male who had been shot on the 800 block of South Cherokee Lane

The victim was a 19-year-old Hispanic male who was located in the parking lot of a trailer park.

2. May 11 – Vine Street:

The incident occurred around 11:33 p.m.

Police received a report of a shooting on the 700 block of West Vine Street

The victim was a 31-year-old Hispanic male, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steven Vallejo, 29 of Lodi, was arrested and booked into Lodi City Jail for murder and attempted murder. On May 14, Lodi police also arrested a 17-year-old from Woodbridge in connection with the homicide for murder and attempted murder.

3. May 15 – North Sacramento Street:

The incident occurred at approximately 10 p.m.

Officers responded to the sound of shots fired by Lockeford and Sacramento Street.

Two victims were hit by gunfire. A 20-year-old Hispanic male was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A 23-year-old Hispanic male was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

4. May 26 – Cherokee and Lodi Avenue

The incident occurred around 1:33 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a male down on the road

The victim was a 41-year-old white male, who had been shot in the back.

5. Aug. 1 – Rivergate Drive:

The incident occurred at 9:53 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to the sound of gunshots in the area and a man down in front of a residence.

The victim was a 67-year-old male. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

6. Aug. 18 - West Kettleman Lane

The incident occurred at 11:47 p.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger.

One 19-year-old white male was shot and transported to an area hospital where he died from his wounds.

7. & 8. Sept. 9 – Cherokee lane near Lodi Avenue:

The incident occurred around 2 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting with two victims down.

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. A 35-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and a 21-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

