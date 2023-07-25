Adam Nhem identified as man killed at Lodi nightclub

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

LODI, Calif. — Authorities identified Adam Nhem as the man killed at a Lodi nightclub early Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old man from Wheatland was shot to death around 1:15 a.m. July 23, according to police. The shooting also sent another man to the hospital.

Lodi Police Department said officers arrived to find the two men shot at the El Dorado Night Club. It's still unclear what led up to this shooting or a motive.

Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Lockie at (209) 269-4798 or you may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case#23-4795).

