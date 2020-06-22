Adventist Health Lodi Memorial stops taking non-COVID-19 patients, as cases surge among staff

Patients who come to Lodi Memorial in need of hospital care will be sent to Dameron Hospital in Stockton.

LODI, Calif — Adventist Health Lodi Memorial said in a press release it will temporarily stop admitting patients without COVID-19 because of a surge in cases among its hospital staff.

The hospital did not say exactly how many staff members tested positive, but in a statement said it was “fewer than 30 team members.”

People who come to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial who do not have COVID-19 and are seeking hospital care will instead be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, about 20 miles away. Both hospitals are managed by Adventist Health.

Lodi Memorial will keep open its emergency department and clinics, along with its OB department.

The hospital says it has safety measures in place, including protective equipment and supplies to keep babies, mothers and staff safe. Also, the hospital says access to the OB unit is restricted to staff who work there, and staff are not working in any other units.

The surge in cases among hospital staff is recent, with fewer than 30 team members testing positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days. The hospital says many of those who tested positive were showing no symptoms. Lodi Memorial plans to test its remaining hospital staff several times during the next two weeks to identify any more cases.

“The safety and well-being of our nurses, associates, physicians and patients are our top priority,” said Dr. Patricia Iris, medical officer of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in a statement. “Despite strict safety protocols, training and use of personal protective equipment, more of our staff began testing positive this week. As a result, we decided to test all associates working in the hospital to give us a more complete understanding of the spread.”

Lodi Memorial says anyone entering the hospital or clinic locations will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and masks are required in all locations.

