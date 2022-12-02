x
Lodi

2 people in critical condition after collision involving Amazon truck

LODI, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a collision involving an Amazon truck in Lodi, firefighters said.

The Lodi Fire Department said crews responded to a crash on Harney Lane, east of Lower Sacramento Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday involving an Amazon truck and a passenger car.

Officials said the driver of the Amazon truck had to be removed from the vehicle with the jaws of life. Firefighters said two people were in critical condition and another person was also injured.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Posted by Lodi Fire Department on Thursday, July 28, 2022

   

