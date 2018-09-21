LODI, Calif. — If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

Authorities are on the lookout for a missing Lodi teen last seen at her home early Thursday morning.

Kenyan Vanatta Bossi, 16, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at her home in the 21000 block of East Acampo Road, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

Bossi is described as a white female, approximately 5’6” tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has blondish, brown hair and green eyes. She has been diagnosed with autism, according to her family.

If you have any information regarding Bossi’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400. You can also text information to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

