Samaritans help pull people out of danger after big rig overturns on Highway 12 in Lodi

The crash happened around just before midnight on Wednesday, with some lanes closures as crews cleared the trailer.

LODI, Calif. — A big rig overturned on Highway 12 in Lodi just before midnight on Wednesday, but those involved in the crash are safe thanks to some unidentified Samaritans.

According to a traffic report, passerby stopped to assist with the accident, pulling 2 parties out of a vehicle.

Lanes on Highway 12 in the area were closed for about two hours after the incident, and turn lanes were partially closed while crews worked to clear the big rig.

No other details are known at this time, including the condition of those involved.

