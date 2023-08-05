2 people found dead in stolen vehicle after Lodi crash

The police department says the vehicle was one they were chasing earlier in the night after a report of two suspicious men with flashlights.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a stolen car involved in a chase early Monday morning.

According to a news release, it started just before 1 a.m. when officers were sent to Palm Avenue and California Street for a report of two suspicious men carrying flashlights. Officers saw two white vehicles leave the area as they got to the scene.

An officer tried to stop the vehicles and both of them went in different directions, leading to a chase that was eventually terminated.

About a half-hour after the chase, Lodi police were sent to Peterson Street for reports of gunshots and broken glass. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle – believed to be the one they were chasing earlier – crashed into a fence and tree.

Two people were inside the vehicle and were ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle involved hasn’t been found yet.

Anyone with information can call Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.

