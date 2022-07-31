Motorcyclist dies during CHP chase in Lodi

The chase lasted six minutes before the fleeing motorcyclist allegedly hit an uninvolved truck near Stockton Street and Harney Lane, police say.

LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the California Highway Patrol in Lodi late Saturday night, officials say.

Around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, CHP officers say they noticed a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Harley Davidson at a fast speed westbound on State Route 12, west of Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County.

Officers reportedly tried to stop the motorcycle but the driver of the motorcycle continued driving leading officers on a short chase.

The chase ended around 11:50 p.m. when the driver of the motorcycle ran a red light at Harney Lane and Stockton Street in the city of Lodi, hitting the right rear of a Ford F150 that was making a U-turn at the intersection, authorities said.

The driver of the motorcycle, said to have been going 70 miles per hour at the time of the crash, was ejected from the Harley Davidson, according to a CHP report.

The man driving the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. The CHP says the motorcycle driver was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital where he died from his injuries.

He has only been described by officials as a 31-year-old man from Stockton.

Investigators say they do not yet know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

