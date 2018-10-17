LODI, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Colorado woman was killed in a weekend skydiving accident in Central California.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Nina Lowry Mason of Dillon, Colorado, died Sunday when her parachute failed to open at the Lodi Parachute Center.

The Sacramento Bee reported Monday that Federal Aviation Administration investigators were examining her backpack and parachute.

Bill Dause, owner of the center, said Mason was jumping with her husband.

The paper says at least 20 skydivers using the center have died in jumps since 1981. The FBI raided the center in January following several similar fatalities over the last couple of years. The results of the investigation have not been announced and the FBI declined comment.

