LODI, Calif. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a boathouse in Lodi, Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called out to the Tower Park Marina boathouse, located just off State Highway 12 along Tower Park Way.

ABC10 viewer Angie Garcia-Yciano sent in video of the fire from the highway. On the video, large flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the structure.

Authorities tell ABC10 that the fire is not contained but only one structure is involved. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire and the damage total has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

