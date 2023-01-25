Dog dies after Lodi officer fires taser

Police said that the officer deployed the taser to help Animal Services secure an aggressive dog.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police Department said an aggressive dog died after an officer tried using a taser to help Animal Services catch it.

Reports about the dog came in around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday on Sandpiper Circle. The dog was a loose Husky breed that was reportedly chasing a family with young children into their home while trying to bite them. Police said the dog tried to get through the side gate of the home to attack the family's dog as well.

Animal Services responded to the area and saw a person using a piece of wood to block himself and his pet from the dog.

After numerous efforts to catch the dog failed, an Animal Services officer tried using a snare twice, but the dog broke loose both times. Officers responded to help with the situation.

"At this time the aggressive dog approached a group of individuals that were standing out front of their residence and the officer deployed his taser, which is a less lethal device, to stun and incapacitate the dog, in order to give our Animal Services officer the opportunity to safely secure the dog," Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the dog died during the incident, and police have been in contact with the dog's owners. No additional information was released.

