Shooting at Lodi nightclub leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

The deadly shooting happened at a nightclub in Lodi's downtown area.

LODI, Calif. — One man was killed and another man was hurt after gunshots rang out early Sunday morning at a downtown Lodi nightclub, police officials say.

Officers rushed to the El Dorado Club on Sacramento Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after reports came in stating that people had been shot.

At the scene, officers said they found two men in their 20s who were shot. One of the men was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital in stable but critical condition.

The second man died at the scene. Officials have not released information on a shooter or motive.

Investigators are asking witnesses and people with information to call them at 209-269-4798 or Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.

