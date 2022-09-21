Dunkin Donuts, Pizza Hut to open shared location in Lodi

The businesses will be taking over a building that's been vacant for nearly two years at Kettleman Lane and Church Street.

LODI, Calif. — The city of Lodi is getting its first Dunkin Donuts location along with a new Pizza Hut after the city's plan and architectural review committee approved the new two-business development near the corner of Kettleman Lane and Church Street.

Dunkin Donuts will operate a drive-thru, while Pizza Hut will offer in-store services only. Before the businesses move in, both the interior and exterior of the building will be remodeled and re-landscaped, city documents show.

The building, originally built in 1968, most recently housed a "Teriyaki Time" restaurant and drive-thru followed by a payday loan firm. The building has been vacant since Dec. 2020 when the loan business moved out.

While Pizza Hut lovers in Lodi have options with locations in nearby Stockton, fans of Dunkin Donuts who live in Lodi currently have to make the drive to Manteca or Sacramento.

It is unclear when building owners expect to break ground on renovations or open the location to the public.

